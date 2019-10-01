01 Oct 2019

South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 6: Initial data release

from International Organization for Migration
This summary presents key findings from the sixth round of Mobility Tracking conducted across South Sudan through key-informant based assessments at sub-area and location levels. Mobility Tracking quantifies the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees across South Sudan in displacement sites and host communities.

As of Mobility Tracking round six, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) IDP baseline is consolidated with DTM findings. Moving forward, the two agencies will continue working together to maintain a unified baseline on IDP populations updated in regular intervals.

Comparing the average number of returnees per month by period of arrival at current return location.

In round six, DTM mapped the presence of 1,465,542 IDPs displaced since 2014, representing a slight increase (3.2%) since round five in March 2019 (1,420,189 IDPs). As of round six, IDP figures are disaggregated by those who had at some point in the past four years (since 2016) been displaced abroad, i.e. finding themselves in renewed displacement in South Sudan, making up five per cent of all IDPs and those who have only been displaced within South Sudan (95%).

Further, DTM mapped 1,271,487 returnees of whom 30 per cent had previously been displaced abroad. Since round five, the number of returnees has increased by 7.4 per cent. Half of all currently returned individuals (51%) have returned since the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Round six data suggests that the number of individual returns increased in the months following the revitalized peace agreement. The average number of individuals who returned per month in the last quarter of 2018 (after R-ARCSS) was 1.5 times higher than in the months of 2018 leading up to the peace agreement (increase by 149%). Whilst the average number of returns per month in the first half of 2019 was not as high as in the initial three months following R-ARCSS, it remained 74 per cent higher than in the months before R-ARCSS in 2018. In relative terms this evolution of averages was similar amongst the subsets of individuals returned from within or outside of South Sudan.

