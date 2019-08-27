27 Aug 2019

South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 5 - Site and Village / Neighbourhood Assessments Report: Part I/II

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 27 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.41 MB)

SUMMARY

This summary presents the main findings from the multi-sectoral location assessment component of the fifth round of Mobility Tracking in South Sudan, complementing the Baseline Assessment Summary Report. Data collection for Mobility Tracking Round 5 took place in March 2019, six months after the signing of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). Multi-sectoral location assessment component of Mobility Tracking in March 2019 reached a total of 1,621 villages and neighbourhoods hosting IDPs/returnees (1,290 hosting IDPs and 1,395 hosting returnees) and 93 IDP camps and camp-like settings in all 10 states.

Please use the interactive table of contents to navigate the report.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.