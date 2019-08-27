South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 5 - Site and Village / Neighbourhood Assessments Report: Part I/II

SUMMARY

This summary presents the main findings from the multi-sectoral location assessment component of the fifth round of Mobility Tracking in South Sudan, complementing the Baseline Assessment Summary Report. Data collection for Mobility Tracking Round 5 took place in March 2019, six months after the signing of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). Multi-sectoral location assessment component of Mobility Tracking in March 2019 reached a total of 1,621 villages and neighbourhoods hosting IDPs/returnees (1,290 hosting IDPs and 1,395 hosting returnees) and 93 IDP camps and camp-like settings in all 10 states.

Please use the interactive table of contents to navigate the report.