South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 5 - IDPs and Returnees by sub-area (Payam) Summaries, maps and datasets

IOM’s Displacement Tracking is pleased to share with you several maps and a dataset detailing data on the numbers and locations of IDPs and returnees in all counties for 444 sub-areas (payam) disaggregated by period of displacement / return (data collection in March 2019). The data indicates an increased return trend since the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the conflict in South Sudan in September 2018 (R-ARCSS or Peace Agreement henceforth).