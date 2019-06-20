20 Jun 2019

South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 5 - IDPs and Returnees by sub-area (Payam) Summaries, maps and datasets

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (751.07 KB)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking is pleased to share with you several maps and a dataset detailing data on the numbers and locations of IDPs and returnees in all counties for 444 sub-areas (payam) disaggregated by period of displacement / return (data collection in March 2019). The data indicates an increased return trend since the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the conflict in South Sudan in September 2018 (R-ARCSS or Peace Agreement henceforth).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.