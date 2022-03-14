South Sudan

South Sudan — Mobility Tracking Round 11 Initial Findings

This summary presents initial findings from round eleven of Mobility Tracking conducted across South Sudan through key-informant assessments at payam and location-level between July and September 2021. Mobility Tracking estimates the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in South Sudan in displacement sites and host communities.

IOM DTM mapped a total of 2,017,236 (7% previously displaced abroad) and 1,782,803 returnees (34% from abroad) in 3,335 locations across South Sudan as of September 2021.

