South Sudan — Mobility Tracking Round 11

As of September 2021, there has been an increase in the total number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), relative to December 2020. The data reflects a continuation of the significant impact of natural disasters, which was already observed in 2019 and 2020. Conflict remains the main reason for those in protracted displacement who left their areas of habitual residence before the signing of the peace agreement in 2018. The number of returnees in re-assessed sites has decreased (-31,065 returnees), and hence this is indicative of a downward trend in returnee numbers. Although the overall number of returnees did increase, this is driven by the coverage of new locations and the returnee counts therein (+108,357 returnees for new locations).

Data collection for Mobility Tracking Round 11 took place from July to September 2021 – during the rainy season – following Round10 which concluded in December 2020. The DTM team assessed 3,335 locations across all 10 states and 78 counties.