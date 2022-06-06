South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 10: IDP and Returnee ATLAS as of September 2021 | Published: June 2022

This atlas contains a summary of findings from the eleventh round of Mobility Tracking conducted across South Sudan through key-informant based assessment at payam and location level between July and September 2021. Mobility Tracking quantifies the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in South Sudan in displacement sites and host communities. IOM DTM mapped a total of 2,017,236 (that includes 7% previously displaced abroad) and 1,782,803 returnees (that includes 34% from abroad) in 3,335 locations across South Sudan as of September 2021.