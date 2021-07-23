South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 10: Baseline locations | Published: July, 2021

This summary presents initial findings from the tenth round of Mobility Tracking conducted across South Sudan through key-informant based assessment at payam and location level between November and December 2020. Mobility Tracking quantifies the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in South Sudan in displacement sites and host communities. IOM DTM mapped a total of 1,710,966 IDPs (6% previously displaced abroad) and 1,734,329 returnees (34% per cent from abroad) in 3,038 locations across South Sudan.