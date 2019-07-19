19 Jul 2019

South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Report Round 5 (19 July 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.81 MB)

KEY FINDINGS

• Increase in the monthly average of returnees in the three months following the revitalised peace agreement (R-ARCSS) but declining trend in the first quarter of 2019.

• The average percentage of returnees from abroad per period of analysis preR-ARCSS was 37%, increasing to 41% Sept-Dec 2018 (post-R-ARCSS).

• Over 50,000 IDPs arrived in assessed areas in the first quarter of 2019 (77% primary displacement)

BACKGROUND

Data collection for Mobility Tracking Round 5 took place in March 2019. In order to identify possible changes in displacement and return dynamics as a consequence of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), DTM disaggregated returnee arrival periods by the following periods: 2016 and 2017; 2018 pre R-ARCSS (January – midSeptember 2018); 2018 post R-ARCSS (mid-September 2018 – December 2018) and January – March 2019.

Whilst national-level conflict has continued in certain areas of South Sudan, notably around Yei County in Central Equatoria State, some parts of the country have faced rising instances of intercommunal conflict, which are distinguished from conflict including national actors for the purposes of the DTM data collection exercise. However, the lines between cattle raiding, other forms of communal tensions and politically motivated violence have at times become blurred as described in the below section on internal displacement.

Mobility tracking aims to quantify the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and relocated individuals across South Sudan in displacement sites and host communities, updated in regular intervals to identify and track mobility dynamics over time. This summary represents findings for the fifth round of Mobility Tracking, conducted in South Sudan through key-informant based assessments at sub-area and location levels.

