South Sudan: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support Quarter 3 Report 2020

Commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is commemorated globally on 10 September. IOM MHPSS Unit continuously mainstreamed respective suicide prevention, awareness raising, sensitization and capacity building interventions during the reporting period. According to WHO data, as of 2019 South Sudan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, occupying 13th position out of 172 countries surveyed globally, and 4th in Africa. In South Sudan, suicide exceedingly affects internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing in protection of civilians (PoCs) sites due to factors inherent to confinement, limited possibilities for income generation, idleness, substance abuse, criminality, armed conflict, and gender-based violence.

The situation is aggravated by COVID-19. In line with the official theme of this year’s WSPD, “Working Together to Prevent Suicide”, IOM’s Psychosocial Mobile Teams (PMT) held a number of suicide prevention, awareness raising, sensitization and capacity building events aimed at creating awareness and capacities at the community level to ensure prevention of suicide and in particular, support to persons at risk of suicide. Efforts were applied to revisit partnership modalities at sub-national Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) forum level and conduct capacity building sessions for relevant partners aimed at enhancing partnerships, capacities and mobilizing MHPSS stakeholders for joint action to prevent suicide.

Audio drama performances and songs were composed, recorded and aired through radio channels at all field locations. The aired songs aim to promote suicide preventive measures and sensitize the community on the importance of taking action to prevent suicide by simple measures, such as reaching out and enquiring if a person is okay, encouraging him/her to voice and share their concerns/problems, and offering a listening ear. Key messages on prevention of suicide were designed by the IOM MHPSS unit and disseminated to educate and sensitize community members on suicide prevention as well as reduction of stigma towards those who have attempted suicide and their families, as suicide is a highly tabooed topic.