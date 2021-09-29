South Sudan: Mental Health & Psychosocial Support 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

Dialogue on Mental Health Needs and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services in South Sudan

On 9-10 June 2021, the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Technical Working Group (TWG) in South Sudan, chaired by IOM and co-chaired by UNICEF, organized a “Dialogue on Mental Health Needs and MHPSS Services in South Sudan” in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH). During the event, representatives of the Interagency Standing Committee (IASC) Reference Group on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergency Settings, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender Child and Social Welfare, MHPSS partner agencies and donors were given the opportunity to discuss ongoing mental health related trends in the country, achievements and progress made in the area of MHPSS service provision to ensure improved mental health outcomes and psychosocial well-being. The need for capacity building in the area of specialized mental health service provision and compliance with the AAAQ (Availability, Accessibility, Acceptability and Quality) Framework1 was highlighted explicitly during presentation made by Dr. Atong Ayuel, Director of Mental Health, MoH. While Dr. Atong reported on the rates and corresponding causes for mental health related referrals, among which, epileptic seizures and substance-induced mental disorders where among the top, emphasis was placed on the importance and need for communitybased interventions and coordinated provision of focused, non-specialized services to alleviate challenges faced by people with mental health conditions/ challenges and their families. Dr. Fahmy Hanna, co-chair of the IASC Reference Group on MHPSS, praised progress made in the field of MHPSS service provision in South Sudan noting the establishment of the Mental Health Department under the MoH in 2015. Furthermore, Dr. Hanna encouraged both MHPSS practitioners and donors to invest more efforts and funding to enhance local capacities and strengthen coordination mechanisms and focus on the development of the National Mental Health Strategy for South Sudan.

During the second day of this nationwide dialogue, MHPSS technical working group and forum coordinators at the state level had an opportunity to discuss achievements, progress, challenges and existing gaps in coordination of MHPSS service provision and the operationalization of a Regional Hotline for MHPSS in South Sudan. All seven chairs participating in the dialogue agreed that for betterments of inter-state coordination and ensuring nationwide harmonization of the remote MHPSS service provision standards as well as for improvement of coordination between state-level MHPSS TWGs, quarterly coordination meetings shall take place in a hybrid manner – either face-to-face, online or mixing both modalities.