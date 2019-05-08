08 May 2019

South Sudan - Measles Outbreak (DG ECHO, South Sudan Ministry of Health, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 May 2019 View Original

Since the beginning of 2019, measles outbreaks have been confirmed in 11 counties and three protection of civilians sites (Juba, Bentiu, and Malakal). The affected counties are Abyei, Juba, Pibor, Gogrial West, Gogrial East, Mayom, Melut, Aweil South, Tonj North, Aweil West and Aweil Center counties. The outbreaks in Mayom and Abyei have been controlled.

A total of 937 cases have been reported and seven deaths. 69% (650 cases) are children less than five years of age. At least 532 (58%) were not vaccinated, reflecting the low routine immunisation coverage in the country.

Reactive vaccination campaigns were conducted in Abyei, Mayom, Pibor, Juba, Gogrial West, Aweil South, Melut and will be in Tonj North, Gogrial East, Aweil Centre, Aweil West and Juba. Additional funding may be required to support the response to future outbreaks in at risk counties. Humanitarian organisations are responding, but remain overstretched given the scale of the outbreak. The onset of the rainy season may also hinder the response.

A nationwide measles follow-up campaign is being organised for November 2019.

