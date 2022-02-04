South Sudan
South Sudan MCDA Annual Report 2021 - Access and Civil-Military Coordination Unit
The humanitarian community's adherence to its principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and operational independence is critical when implementing its humanitarian mandate. When there is an urgent and immediate humanitarian need, representing an agreed Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) priority, and there is no comparable humanitarian alternative, Military Civil Defense Assets (MCDA) may be used. The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has assets that are at times called upon for use under an MCDA framework.
The use of the MDCA does not compromise humanitarian actors' longer-term capacity to operate safely
