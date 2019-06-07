South Sudan March-May 2019 Briefing

Highlights

World health Organization (WHO) and their partners assess and respond to the health needs of over 5000 IDPs

The SPLM/A-IO accused pro-government militia-men in Wau State of killing 15 civilians and kidnapping six women and three children and called to investigate the criminal assault.

Key Developments

“Over 140,000 South Sudan refugees who fled the country at the height of the civil war have returned home six months after a peace deal was signed between warring factions of President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar. The returnees, according to South Sudan’s Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management came from Uganda, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Sudan.”

Call for women’s inclusion in South Sudan peace deal implementation. A group of South Sudanese women have launched a petition calling for inclusivity in the upcoming three-year transitional government to implement the outcome of the revitalized peace agreement. "We, South Sudanese women and girls, who are 65% of the population, are the ones who bear wars and violence brunt the most; rape, sexual violence, physical and health vulnerability, and poverty in general," said a group of female activists