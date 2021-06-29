South Sudan - Malakal PoC Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (January - March 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued operating Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. During this period, 3,073 interviews were conducted representing 4,544 individual movements in to and out of the site. There was a 6.0 per cent decrease in surveyed day movements relative to October – December 2020, most of which are for farming / fishing (23.0%) and other livelihood activities. Individuals embark on longer temporary travel primarily to visit friends or family (47.0%) and for farming / fishing (12.0%), with 36.0 per cent of temporary travels lasting more than six months. Women and girls are slightly over-represented among both same day and temporary travelers. The number of surveyed new arrivals, 48.0 per cent of whom intend to stay more than six months, increased by a third relative to the previous quarter (309 compared to 229). Common reasons for new arrivals were to join family (34.0%) or because their homes had been destroyed by natural disasters (14.0%). Surveyed permanent exits increased from 30 to 67 individuals, 82.0 per cent of whom traveled to join family in areas of return or relocation