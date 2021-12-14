South Sudan: Looting of a health care unit during armed violence in Unity State

Juba (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns the looting of Padeah Primary Health Care Unit and neighboring health care facilities during recent armed violence in Unity State, in which one health worker was killed and another one wounded.

People wounded during the clashes have had to walk up to 30km across heavily flooded terrain to access health care following the looting of Padeah Primary Health Unit. “Vital health care services are no longer available in this isolated community at a time when they are most needed,” said Nathaniel Rees, Head of the ICRC Office in Leer. “This is a tragic reminder of why the respect of health care facilities, workers and equipment remains a critical responsibility for communities, armed actors and the authorities.”

The ICRC has been working with the County Health department to improve access to health care at Padeah Primary Health Care Unit since 2017. With the regular support of the ICRC, the health care facility, which serves 8,400 people, has recently been renovated and equipped. It also received medical and other supplies and support to provide essential services including vaccinations to the community. The South Sudan Red Cross, supported by the Norwegian Red Cross, also work to improve access to maternal health and services for survivors of sexual violence at this facility.

We call on those involved in armed violence to exercise restraint, and respect health facilities and health workers to ensure they can continue to provide health care services needed by the community.

