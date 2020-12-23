South Sudan: Logistics Efficiency and Pre-positioning Strategy 2020-2021

OVERVIEW

This document aims to provide logistics efficiency and pre-positioning guidance for humanitarian organisations working in South Sudan for the 2020-2021 dry season and beyond. The Logistics Cluster plans to achieve logistics and cost efficiencies by continuing to undertake a shift in transport modalities by decreasing reliance on air transport and instead better utilising road and river transport. This strategy will enable responding organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of humanitarian relief items to affected populations by pre-positioning their requirements early. To achieve what is set out in this strategy, flexibility and cooperation will be required from all organisations, as well as early procurement of pipeline supplies prior to dry season.

This strategy has been developed as a direct result of improved physical access to remote locations by road and river. In 2020, the Logistics Cluster has delivered more cargo to a number of locations that were previously accessible only by air and became reachable by road. This includes locations highly dependent on humanitarian aid throughout Jonglei and Unity States as well as areas surrounding Bentiu and Wau. Furthermore, recent increases in the use of river transport have also ensured other critical locations in Jonglei and Upper Nile States can be reached using a more cost-efficient transport mode.

The Logistics Cluster’s strategy is to continue expanding its river operations to ensure more access to remote locations, following on from World Food Programme (WFP)’s success in moving large amounts of food commodities via the country’s river networks.

The Logistics Cluster will offer free-to-user river transport for Non-Food Items (NFIs) to locations along the White Nile, Bahr ElJebel, Bahr Az-Zeraf and Sobat Rivers using both barges and boats. Organisations will be encouraged to preposition cargo during the dry season to all locations accessible by road and river in order to minimise the use of air assets once locations become inaccessible. For example, in recent years, Unity state became increasingly accessible throughout the dry season. As a result, the Logistics Cluster will relocate the air asset to a different location to maximise its use and efficiency. Locations in Unity state will continue to be served on an ad hoc basis when enough cargo is consolidated in Rumbek.

In support of the Logistics Efficiency and Pre-positioning Strategy, the Logistics Cluster is encouraging organisations to build further logistics capacity by providing additional common storage facilities to partners. The Logistics Cluster will make available Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) on a loan basis to organisations willing to manage them as common storage in locations requiring storage augmentation. Priority will be given to organisations willing to manage MSUs as common storage facilities (versus individual use), especially in the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) prioritised areas for interventions.

The following services will be made available to the humanitarian community on a free-to-user basis, except for organisationprovided trucks for coordinated convoys ex-Juba/Bor. Should the funding fall to a level that cannot sustain the cost of operations, any option for bilateral service provision through WFP or any other suitable service provider will be communicated through the Logistics Cluster.