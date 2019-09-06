South Sudan: Logistics Cluster - Concept of Operations, September 2019

BACKGROUND

Over the past five years the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan has deepened and spread, affecting people in areas previously considered stable and exhausting the coping capacity of those already impacted. Despite a context of positive changes, the cumulative effects of war in conjunction with an extremely poor infrastructure have caused the economy to collapse, reduced crop production and livelihoods, caused under development, displacement, and weakened communities' abilities to cope with protracted crises and sudden shocks. More than 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and half of the population will be severely food insecure in 2019. South Sudan now faces a new challenge, with its neighbour, the Democratic Republic of Congo, currently experiencing its second largest and second deadliest outbreak of the Ebola Disease Virus. As a precautionary measure and due to the fluid cross-border movement, South Sudan has been put on high alert and has begun preparatory measures.

LOGISTICS CLUSTER ACTIVITIES

The following range of activities and services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of individual organisations, but rather to fill identified gaps in the humanitarian supply chain and supplement the response of the humanitarian community through the provision of common services, based on need. The following services will be available to the humanitarian community on a free-to-user basis except for Road Transport costs. Should the funding fall to a level that cannot sustain the cost of operations any option for Service Provision through WFP will be communicated through the Logistics Cluster.