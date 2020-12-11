South Sudan launches a comprehensive five-year National Action Plan for Health Security to strengthen its capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies

Juba, 10 December 2020 – South Sudan launched its National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) 2020-2024. The plan was launched by Hon. Dr Martin Elia Lomoro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The NAPHS was developed based on the Joint External Evaluation conducted in 2017 to strengthen core capacities in the country as required under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.

“The National Action Plan for Health Security in South Sudan is one of our key national priorities. This comprehensive plan is a high-level policy matter that needs timely release of resources”, said Dr Lomoro. “In collaboration with our partners, we will ensure that we take concrete steps to make sure that we take charge of our health needs in the country”, he added.

The NAPHS will be implemented over the coming five years (2020-2024) to accelerate progress towards attaining and maintaining IHR core capacities and institutionalizing the One Health and all hazards approaches to protect the country and the world from the impacts of public health emergencies.

“The launching of the NAPHS, a multi-disciplinary plan is an important milestone for our health care system to manage public health risks”, said Dr Mayen Machut Achiek, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health. “We need to be prepared to manage risks that are real and can happen anytime. Hence mobilizing resources is paramount to translate the plan into action”, he emphasized.

The plan will facilitate multi-sector engagement and guide implementation of activities for progress towards attainment of International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 core capacities required for enhancing Global Health Security.

South Sudan has braced several emergencies and disease outbreaks since her independence on 9 July 2011. The notable emergencies include the persistent cholera outbreaks reported from 2014 to 2017; the 2018 Rift Valley Fever outbreak in Eastern Lakes; the 2018 yellow fever outbreak in Nzara; and the 2019 & 2020 measles outbreaks in over 20 counties and 4 Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites, and COVID-19 reported in all the states in 2020. Besides, South Sudan is affected by other hazards like floods, population displacements, and severe food insecurity. Moreover, South Sudan has experienced outbreaks of Ebola virus disease in 1976, 1979, and 2004.

“The NAPHS allows the opportunity to build multisectoral capacities to comprehensively respond to outbreaks", said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. "The plan will also foster progress towards bridging the humanitarian and development divide", Dr Olu added.

Dr Olu called upon the donors, government and partners to make sure that the required resources are made available to support full implementation of the plan to improve the health outcomes in South Sudan. On behalf of WHO and the UN, he reiterated WHO’s commitment to work with the Government of South Sudan to extend health care services to every corner of the country.

WHO will work with the Government of South Sudan and partners to mobilize the required resources and provide technical leadership and guidance for the implementation, monitoring, and evaluating the implementation of NAPHS.

A total of USD 69.1 million is required for the full implementation of this comprehensive multi-sector five-year plan to improve health emergency preparedness and response in South Sudan.

