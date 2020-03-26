South Sudan — Lakes State Event Tracking Report: Rumbek North County, Lakes State, 26 March 2020

On 16 February 2020, clashes among communities in Rumbek North as a result of cattle raiding caused displacement within the county. Through the Event Tracking tool, a DTM team on the ground confirmed the displacement of up to 2,738 individuals (408 households) who fled and found refuge in Deng-Nhial site (Rumbek North County). The displaced population used vehicles to reach the site which is located 82 kilometers from Amok. More than a half of the population were female (56%).