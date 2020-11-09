South Sudan — Lakes State Event Tracking Report: Awerial County, Lakes State, 9 November 2020

On 16 September 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted Emergency Event Tracking to capture information about flood affected population in Twic East and Duk Counties of Jonglei State. DTM found that 32,660 individuals, (6,608 households) were displaced between 4 August and 4 September 2020 to payams in Awerial County, Lakes State. According to available information, IDPs have found refuge among the host community within Mingkaman area. Food, shelter and nonfood items were reported as the most urgent needs among the displaced community.