South Sudan - Killing of a humanitarian aid worker (DG ECHO, Media, NGO Forum) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2021)

A humanitarian aid worker has been killed while on duty on 30 January 2021, in Upper Nile State. The South Sudanese staff member of Joint Aid Management, an African founded NGO operating in South Sudan, was shot dead by unidentified persons, whilst returning from humanitarian operations supporting vulnerable families near Bentiu.

The South Sudan NGO Forum released a press statement, deploring the killing and calling upon all stakeholders and parties to ensure unhindered access, which is paramount at a time when humanitarians are working to scale up response to food insecurity, flooding, subnational violence and the COVID19-pandemic.