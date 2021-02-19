South Sudan
South Sudan – Killing of aid workers (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, INSO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2021)
- On 14 February, unknown gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a polio vaccination team and supplies from Rumbek Centre to Rumbek North, Lakes state, killing 3 humanitarian workers and leaving 4 wounded. This brings the number of aid workers killed in South Sudan to 4 in 2021 alone.
' The vehicle was hired by the Lakes’ State Ministry of Health carrying communication material to sensitise the population about polio vaccination, as well as polio vaccines and packs, as part of the second round of vaccination since an outbreak in September last year. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.
' The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, released a statement on 17 February calling on the government to hold the perpetrators of crimes against aid workers accountable.