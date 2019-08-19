South Sudan June - August 2019 Briefing

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

6.96 million (Approximately 50%) of the South-Sudanese people are severely food insecure (World Health Organisation)

Only 38.8% Of OCHA'S Humanitarian Response Plan for South Sudan has been met. It targets 5.7 million of the 7.1 million who require aid in the nation. The total requirements for the project are approximately $1.5 bn and $584,575,128 has been met so far.

2.2 million Children have been thrust into lives of hardship with little or no access to education because of constant fighting. For 3 out of 4 of these children, war is all they know, according to UNICEF. (For more information about the education crisis in South Sudan, read our blog here).

HEADLINES

25th June- "We must not let down the people of South Sudan", ambassador Jonathan Allen urges the UK

29th July- Ebola assessed as ‘high risk’ in South Sudan

2nd August- Malaria cases soar as rainy season intensifies across South Sudan

4th August- South Sudan and the Sudanese celebrate power-sharing deal

SOUTH SUDAN HISTORY AND CONTEXT:

South Sudan is the newest country in the world. Before 1956,

Egyptian and British powers ruled the whole area of Sudan (before the country split into two parts). A declaration of independence in 1956 freed citizens from colonial rule. Ismael Al-Azhari spearheaded the liberation campaign, but as a Muslim, his emphasis on Sudan’s Arab and Islamic character unsettled the millions of black African Sudanese people living in the country at the time. As a result, a civil war erupted in which the Arab north and African south found themselves in major conflict. The north relented and allowed the south quasi-autonomous rule of its own region, and a peace treaty was in effect from 1972 to 1983. However, the south remained suspicious of the north’s control over them. Further fighting broke out and the second civil war to ravage the nation lasted from 1983 to 2005. The South gained more independence in 2006 but it wasn’t until January 2011 through a nationwide referendum, that 99% voted in favour of the separation of the two regions, and South Sudan became a fully-fledged country with its own government.

Political unrest erupted in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused Vice-President Riek Machar of conspiring against his government. The dispute between government and rebel forces evolved into a devastating