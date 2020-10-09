South Sudan — Juba County, Central Equatoria State Event Tracking - 9 October 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted emergency Event Tracking on 23 September 2020 to capture information about conflict induced displacement to Juba County, Central Equatoria State. DTM focal points found that 9,456 individuals (1,576 households) were displaced between 27 July and 21 September 2020 to Juba County. IDPs arrived from Minga, Lanyi, Dorroh, and Amadi. Information gathered during a direct visit indicates that IDPs found refuge among host communities of Lemon Gaba in Northern Bari Payam, Juba County. Urgent needs identified during the assessment include, food, non-food items and shelter.