South Sudan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) 15-22 September 2020

INTRODUCTION

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in South Sudan, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the South Sudan Cash Working Group (CWG) in August 2019. The initiative is guided by the JMMI Technical Working Group (JMMI-TWG), led by REACH and supported by the CWG members. The initiative is funded by World Food Programme.

The JMMI typically assesses marketplaces on a monthly basis. In response to the need for more frequent price data to inform the humanitarian response, a second round of data collection was added in a reduced number of locations covering a reduced number of key items. This Core Item Factsheet is produced on a bi-weekly basis in addition to the monthly JMMI output.

In each location, field teams record prices and other market indicators through key informant interviews with traders.

This factsheet presents an overview of prices for key food items and non-food items (NFIs) in the assessed areas.