South Sudan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) 1–7 August 2019

from World Food Programme, REACH Initiative
Introduction

In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in South Sudan, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the South Sudan Cash Working Group (CWG) in August 2019. The initiative is guided by the JMMI Technical Working Group (JMMI-TWG), led by REACH and supported by the CWG members. It is funded by WFP.

Marketplaces across South Sudan are assessed on a monthly basis. In each location, field teams record prices and other market indicators through trader interviews.

This factsheet presents an overview of prices for key foods and NFIs in the assessed areas, as well as the costs associated with key elements of the Multi-Sector Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (MSSMEB).

