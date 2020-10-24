South Sudan: IPC Overview by County - July 2020

Juba County, Central Equatoria State, South Sudan - July 2020

Introduction

Based on the most recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis in January 2020, it was determined that 5.29 million people in South Sudan (45% of the total population) faced IPC Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ levels of acute food insecurity or worse, of whom 40,000 were in Catastrophe (IPC phase 5) and 1.1 million were in Emergency (IPC phase 4). The level of acute food insecurity is slightly lower than that reported in January and August 2019.1 However, IPC analysis projected an increase to 6.48 million people facing IPC Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ levels of acute food insecurity or worse between May - July 2020. The IPC County Overview gives a brief snapshot of projected Food Security and Livelihoods and IPC indicators per county to inform the upcoming IPC assessment. To support the October 2020 IPC process, REACH has developed multiple factsheets to support state analysis teams including:

1) IPC County Overview Profiles

2) Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) Factsheets

3) FSL Factsheets based on REACH Area of Knowledge Data

IPC Assumptions for Projection 2: May - July 2020

1) Increased food availability in area - The onset of rainfall is expected to start during this period which will support agriculture as well as availability of water and pasture.

2) Reduced financial access for households - Prices of essential food commodities are expected to remain high as this will be the peak of the lean season.

3) Increased access to livelihoods - There is likely to be an increase in the sale of forest products and this will support household income sources