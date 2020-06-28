South Sudan

South Sudan: IPC COVID-19 Operational Presence, Completed and ongoing as of 07 May 2020

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

KEY FIGURES

12 organizations

35 counties

Key Achievements (reported as of 07 May 2020)

at least 80 health facilities supported with IPC supplies (soap, handwashing stations, disinfectants, waste bins and PPEs for respiratory diseases)

at least 1,150 healthcare facility staff and community health workers trained in IPC measures

at least 240,000 people reached with essential supplies and services

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content