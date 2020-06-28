South Sudan
South Sudan: IPC COVID-19 Operational Presence, Completed and ongoing as of 07 May 2020
KEY FIGURES
12 organizations
35 counties
Key Achievements (reported as of 07 May 2020)
at least 80 health facilities supported with IPC supplies (soap, handwashing stations, disinfectants, waste bins and PPEs for respiratory diseases)
at least 1,150 healthcare facility staff and community health workers trained in IPC measures
at least 240,000 people reached with essential supplies and services
