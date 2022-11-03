South Sudan: IPC Acute Food Insecurity & Malnutrition Snapshot - Acute Food Insecurity: October 2022 – July 2023; Acute Malnutrition July 2022 – June 2023

Overview of Acute Food Insecurity

About 6.6 million people, or over half of South Sudan’s population (54%), are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity, classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse between October and November. Of those, 2.2 million people are experiencing worse conditions in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity and an estimated 61,000 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Fangak, Canal/Pigi and Akobo of Jonglei State; Pibor County in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. The most food insecure states between October and November 2022, where more than 50% of their populations are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, are Jonglei (68%), Unity (66%), Northern Bahr el Ghazal (62%), Upper Nile (58%), Warrap (57%), and Lakes (57%).

In the post-harvest projection period of December 2022 to March 2023, an estimated 6.31 million people (51.0% of the population) will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 33,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Akobo and Fangak of Jonglei State; and Pibor County of Greater Pibor Administrative Area. During this period, an estimated 1.97 million people are likely to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity. In the lean season projection period of April to July 2023, an estimated 7.8 million people (63% of the population) will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 43,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Akobo, Canal/Pigi and Fangak counties of Jonglei State; and Leer and Mayendit counties of Unity State. During this period, an estimated 2.90 million people are likely to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity.

Given the high levels of severe acute food insecurity in South Sudan, there is a need for immediate scale-up of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to save lives and prevent the total collapse of livelihoods in the affected counties, particularly those with a high share of populations in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity. For populations in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity, there is a need for resilience-building support and enhanced disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change. Urgent action is also required for populations classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity to protect their livelihoods and reduce household-level food consumption gaps.

The highly food insecure populations are in locations with chronic vulnerabilities worsened by frequent climate-related shocks (severe flooding and dry spells), the macro-economic crisis, conflict and insecurity, and low agricultural production. Between October and November 2022, 33 counties across South Sudan are classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, and 42 counties in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity. In the post-harvest projection period of December 2022 to March 2023, 29 counties will likely be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, 43 counties will likely be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity, four counties will likely be in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity, and one county will likely be in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food insecurity. In the leanseason projection period of April to July 2023, 47 counties will likely be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, 29 counties will likely be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity, and one county will likely be in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity.