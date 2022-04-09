South Sudan: IPC Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition Analysis (February - July 2022) Issued: 09 April 2022

How Severe, How Many and When – In the current analysis period of February to March 2022, an estimated 6.83 million people (55.3% of the population) are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, of which 2.37 million people are facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity. An estimated 55,000 people are classified in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Fangak, Canal/Pigi and Uror counties of Jonglei State; Pibor Administrative Area; Tambura County of Western Equatoria State; and Leer and Mayendit counties of Unity State. The most food insecure states between February and March 2022 where more than 50% of their populations are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity are Jonglei (72.4%), Unity (67.6%), Warrap (62.9%), Northern Bahr el Ghazal (56.8%), Upper Nile (54.2%) and Lakes (52.0%).

In the lean season projection period of April to July 2022, an estimated 7.74 million people (62.7% of the population) will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 87,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Fangak, Canal/Pigi and Ayod counties of Jonglei State; Pibor Administrative Area; Cueibet and Rumbek North counties of Lakes State; and Leer and Mayendit counties of Unity State. During this period, an estimated 2.90 million people are likely to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity.

Given the high levels of severe acute food insecurity in the country, immediate scale-up of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance is needed to save lives and prevent the total collapse of livelihoods in the affected counties, particularly those with a high share of populations in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). Urgent action is also required for populations in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) to protect their livelihoods and reduce household-level food consumption gaps.