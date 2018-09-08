South Sudan - Internews e-Bulletin, Juba, Bentiu, Jamjang and Malakal, September 4, 2018

JUBA E-BULLETIN

In Juba, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Boda Boda Talk Talk, a mobile audio service inside the UN House PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager Siobhan McEvoy (smcevoy@internews.org) or Humanitarian Multimedia Trainer Tidio Betty (tasaya@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week – Feedback from the Community

Gender Women said they are living in fear because their husbands have been chased out of the PoC. They said they feel that they cannot live in the PoC anymore because they are concerned that it is not safe for them.

Adult, PoC 3 Zone B, Block 1

Plastic sheets Residents appreciate the distribution of plastic sheet but express concern that one plastic sheet per shelter is not enough. They say if shelters could be provided with two or three sheets, it would be better. They also asked Concern Worldwide to provide them with bamboo and timbers.

Adult, PoC 3 Zone J

Food Residents said since the misunderstanding between the residents and the food distribution delay, there has been little food, they are starving and children are suffering.

Youth, PoC 1 Block D

Education A listening group said children are out of school since the recent fighting that happened in the POC. They urge education and protection partners double their effort to return to allow children to learn again.

Adult, PoC 3 Zone F Block 2

Crime Residents say that there has been stealing in the PoC at night since the fighting and more night patrols are needed.

Listening Group, PoC 3 Zone B

Clean thanks A mixed listening group gave big thanks to THESO for their quick response in collecting trash around the main streets between zone C and zone D after the recent fighting.

PoC 3 Zone D

Shelters Elders said that the shelter assessment last month did not help as they didn’t get anything they needed. It is not a fair distribution and it is better if the distribution is uniform.

Elders, PoC 3 Zone C

Peacebuilding A youth group says there is a need for youth to be trained on peacebuilding to avoid what happened recently in PoC3.

They said if youths are trained they will learn to live in unity among themselves instead of fighting each other.

Youth, Zone H Block 2

Big Trucks A mothers listening group said that leaders in Zone G were telling everyone from Mayom to leave the POC even though they knew from BBTT that only those who wanted to go needed to. Of those relocating from Zone G, some were complaining that the UN trucks were too small and that bigger ones were needed to take all their furniture.

Mothers, PoC 3 Zone G

BENTIU E-BULLETIN

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week – Feedback from the Community

Crime at night

Our women’s listening group in Sector 2 Block 3 reported to Kondial staff some men have been harassing them in their block in the evening hours. A feedback officer heard from a man who lives in the block who said that he had helped woman who was being dragged by four unidentified young men to a “dark place”. They all urge PoC security to intensify night patrolling.

Other residents living in Sector 2 Block 3 have told feedback teams that they have seen unidentified people moving at night within their block. They suspects that the people could be robbers on missions to assess shelters that they can rob. They would like intensified night patrols to keep them safe.

Women and Residents, Sector 2, Block 3

Flooding in Sukthita

Residents of Hai Sukthita in Rubkona told a listening group that the rains have flooded many of their houses. They said some families have abandoned their homes due to flooding. They are asking if S/NFI’s partners could distribute them with plastic sheeting and reinforcement kits to repair their houses.

Residents, in Rubkona market

Celebratory happiness

The Islamic community members in Bentiu PoC listening group said they wanted to send peace messages to the entire PoC and thanked everyone for their support during the Eid al Adha celebrations. They have asked believers to work together for peaceful coexistence among all.

Mixed Listening group, in Bentiu PoC

Sheltering happiness

Residents of Sector 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 have extended appreciations to Concern Worldwide and the Shelter for distributing them reinforcement kits to repair their shelters.

Residents, in Sector 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5

Back filling soils

Residents of Sector 4 Block 2 reported that their newly constructed latrines are collapsing and they believe it is due to a lack of strong ground around them. They are asking partners if they could back fill the latrines with soil.

Residents, in Sector 4, Block 2

Snake in Koyhethey

A mixed listening group in Koyhethey village raised concerns about an increase in the number of snakes in their areas. “Many households are displaced by snakes and sought refuge in Hai Kalibalek market in Bentiu town for fear of getting bitten”. They have asked if partners could get chemicals to do fumigation.

Mixed Listening group, in Koyhethey

Waste in classrooms

People who use the Nyueljul Primary school in Rubkona have told feedback officers that one or more are defecating and throwing waste inside classrooms of their school at night. They have asked if INTERSOS or any other concerned agency to help fence the school and put doors on classrooms to prevent unwanted intrusion.

Adult listening group, in Rubkona

JAMJANG E-BULLETIN

In Jamjang, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Jamjang 89.4 FM, a humanitarian radio station in Ajuong Thok, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with refugees or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager Jelena Savic (jsavic@internews.org) or Team Leader James Mafer (jmafer@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week – Feedback from the Community

Block leader is absent, we want a leader

Refugees at Block 57 of Ajuong Thok camp reported that their block leader has been absent for six months which has been a hindrance to their block getting services. They asked camp leadership to assist in replacing their block leader with another person.

Mixed feedback, Ajuong Thok, Block 57

Women waiting, where are the dignity kits?

Jamjamg FM heard from number of women that they have been waiting for dignity kits. They say that IRC had promised a monthly supply and they told listening groups this wasn’t followed up as planned, as they say they have been three months without receiving any dignity kits.

Women, Ajuong Thok

Orphans need to be not only registered for services yet to receive support as other

Foster care parents at block 33 of Ajuong Thok camp complained in a listening group that since the orphans were registered as part of foster families no support was provided to them.

Foster parents, Ajuong Thok, Block 33

Waiting under the sun with a child is hard

Mothers in block 25 of Ajuong Thok told listening groups that they were told they could not receive nutrition flour if they were not accompanied by their children. They asked if they could receive the nutrition flour even if they were not accompanied with their children as bringing a child along was hard on them especially when they end up waiting under the sun for a long while.

Women, Ajuong Thok

Washing basin is needed at the water point in block 49

Refugees at block 49 of Ajuong Thok complained over the lack of washing basin in the block and have asked Samaritan Purse to help to provide a basin at the water point they would benefit a lot from.

Youth, Ajuong Thok, Block 49

Lack of fence is dangerous to children at CFS

Refugees at block 48 said that the child friendly space in the block lack a fence. They explained their fear for safety of their children and danger for them while playing around without fence. They are asking for assistance from LWF to help them make a fence for the block child friendly space.

Adults, Ajuong Thok, Block 48

Community health and hygiene workers are not listening to us

Women at Block 57 of Ajuong Thok camp complained about not benefiting from health workers and hygiene promoters working in the block. They told listening groups that health workers do not cooperate with them and have asked health partners if they could help to improve services.

Women, Ajuong Thok, Block 57

MALAKAL E-BULLETIN

In Malakal, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Nile 98.0 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Malakal PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager and Trainer Nimaya Manasseh (nmanasseh@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week – Feedback from the Community

Patrolling need to be improved in times of rains

Listening groups in four locations have said that security when it has rains night hours is not good as it is very difficult for patrols to move and they fear there may be a group who may be waiting to steal from people at the roads and tents. They ask Camp Management to tell UNPOL and the Community Watch Groups to do their patrolling when it is raining and not to shelter in a one place like in the main gates, and also the patrol car should move slowly between sectors to help them to protect their properties and lives.

Youths & Adults, Sector 1, 2, 3 & 4

Thanks for distributing school items

Pupils from INTERSOS basic schools said they are happy with the pens and notebooks have received. They ask the Education cluster to continue supporting them with the same items in the next exam term so they can succeed in their academic year.

Children, Sector 2

Construct a separate latrine

Elderly people and people with special needs have said that they are uncomfortable sharing latrines with other community members, because they don’t have the ability to wait for a longtime. They ask for a WASH partner to construct for them a separate latrine.

Adults, Sector 1 block L

Help for getting registration biometric cards

A new arrivals listening group told a listening group that they receive their services using a small white card. They ask DRC Camp management to help them to register for biometric cards like the ones held by the rest of the PoC.

Adults, Sector 2 DRC Compound

Put a hand-grip on the new bridges

Elderly and people with special needs say that their movement on the newly constructed bridges is unsafe. They ask for help by a concerned partner to put a handgrip on the bridges Adults, Sector 3 & sector 1 block L

Bring more garbage collection barrels

Residents living in sector 3 have said that the garbage collection barrels are not enough for them. They said that they have to keep their garbage at home when they found the garbage collection barrels are fully.

Adults, Sector 3 block A, C & D

Grass and garbage’s need to be remove from drainages

Listening group members have said that rains and bathing water not running in the drainages and the water has become stagnant. They ask WASH partner to remove the grass and the garbage’s in the drainages and not to allow the mosquitos to breed on it.

Adults, Sector 3