South Sudan: Internews e-Bulletin (January 16, 2020)

In Malakal, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a Communication and Community Engagement (CCE) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Nile 98.0 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Malakal PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager and Trainer Nimaya Manasseh (nmanasseh@internews.org) or Team Leader Dau Chol (dchol@internews.org; +211 916930440).

In Jamjang, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a Communication and Community Engagement (CCE) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Jamjang 89.4 FM, a humanitarian radio station in Ajuong Thok, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with refugees or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager James Mafer (jmafer@internews.org).