South Sudan: Internews e-Bulletin (February 20, 2020)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager Nimaya Manasseh (nmanasseh@internews.org) or Team Leader Puot Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

Help! Measles Is A Dangerous Threat

“Our children are dying. They are being badly affected by measles,”, said, 40-year-old woman in Southern Unity.

She was among many community members who shared feedback on the health issue and requested for assistance from humanitarian agencies.

Plenty Of Malaria But No Nets

People living in Kurkal camp complained that while IDPs in the PoC get full service, they are not being considered because their mosquito nets are worn out and it’s been two years since they got any. They requested for assistance.

Thanks For The Fumigation

People in the PoC and Rubkona county are appreciative to Mentor Initiative for larviciding and fumigation of fl y infested areas, stagnate water and latrines. This, they said, will help reduce cases of disease in the Bentiu PoC.

Stop Forced Marriages In The PoC

A mixed group of girls and boys in Bentiu Town Youth center said they their rights were being violated by being forcefully married off in the Bentiu PoC. They said that they need to be respected and to allow them to decide and when and whom to get married to.