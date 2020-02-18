18 Feb 2020

South Sudan: Internews e-Bulletin (February 13, 2020)

Report
from Internews Network, CCCM Cluster
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.55 MB)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:
Humanitarian Project Manager Nimaya Manasseh (nmanasseh@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week : Feedback from the Community

Lack of Women Centres

Adults in a listening group in Dhorbuor and Pakur requested for a women’s center in their village to enable them to comfortably discuss their own issues like domestic violence, abusive relationships, monthly period, HIV/Aids, teen pregnancies and more. They requested humanitarian agencies to construct a center for them.

Bring Food Distribution Centers Closer

Community member in Tong village said food distribution centers are far. They requested food agencies to move distribution centers to closer villages. In addition, they said that they lack health facilities to cater for their health needs.

Soap Shortage

Community members in a listening group said that they don’t have washing soap. They requested for soap during the monthly distribution. The community is located in Dhorbuor outside the Bentiu PoC. They asked humanitarian agencies to reach out to them and do the needful

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.