South Sudan: Internews e-Bulletin (February 13, 2020)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:

Humanitarian Project Manager Nimaya Manasseh (nmanasseh@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week : Feedback from the Community

Lack of Women Centres

Adults in a listening group in Dhorbuor and Pakur requested for a women’s center in their village to enable them to comfortably discuss their own issues like domestic violence, abusive relationships, monthly period, HIV/Aids, teen pregnancies and more. They requested humanitarian agencies to construct a center for them.

Bring Food Distribution Centers Closer

Community member in Tong village said food distribution centers are far. They requested food agencies to move distribution centers to closer villages. In addition, they said that they lack health facilities to cater for their health needs.

Soap Shortage

Community members in a listening group said that they don’t have washing soap. They requested for soap during the monthly distribution. The community is located in Dhorbuor outside the Bentiu PoC. They asked humanitarian agencies to reach out to them and do the needful