South Sudan - Internews e-Bulletin, Bentiu, Jamjang and Malakal, September 4, 2018

What We Heard This Week – Feedback from the Community

Gender

Women said they are living in fear because their husbands have been chased out of the PoC. They said they feel that they cannot live in the PoC anymore because they are concerned that it is not safe for them.

Adult, PoC 3 Zone B, Block 1

Plastic sheets

Residents appreciate the distribution of plastic sheet but express concern that one plastic sheet per shelter is not enough. They say if shelters could be provided with two or three sheets, it would be better. They also asked Concern Worldwide to provide them with bamboo and timbers.

Adult, PoC 3 Zone J

Food

Residents said since the misunderstanding between the residents and the food distribution delay, there has been little food, they are starving and children are suffering.

Youth, PoC 1 Block D

Education

A listening group said children are out of school since the recent fighting that happened in the POC. They urge education and protection partners double their effort to return to allow children to learn again.

Adult, PoC 3 Zone F Block 2

Crime

Residents say that there has been stealing in the PoC at night since the fighting and more night patrols are needed.

Listening Group, PoC 3 Zone B

Clean thanks

A mixed listening group gave big thanks to THESO for their quick response in collecting trash around the main streets between zone C and zone D after the recent fighting.

PoC 3 Zone D

Shelters

Elders said that the shelter assessment last month did not help as they didn’t get anything they needed. It is not a fair distribution and it is better if the distribution is uniform.

Elders, PoC 3 Zone C

Peacebuilding

A youth group says there is a need for youth to be trained on peacebuilding to avoid what happened recently in PoC3.

They said if youths are trained they will learn to live in unity among themselves instead of fighting each other.

Youth, Zone H Block 2

Big Trucks

A mothers listening group said that leaders in Zone G were telling everyone from Mayom to leave the POC even though they knew from BBTT that only those who wanted to go needed to. Of those relocating from Zone G, some were complaining that the UN trucks were too small and that bigger ones were needed to take all their furniture.

Mothers, PoC 3 Zone G