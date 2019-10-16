South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (October 07, 2019)

In Yei, Internews works with the community to collect feedback, rumors and misinformation on the Ebola response and produces audio messages for narrowcasting and radio broadcasting and produce weekly e-bulletins for media and humanitarian partners.

RUMOURS

One elderly woman said that she is “confident that Ebola exists only in Congo and not in South Sudan. She has heard about Ebola on the radio because no one has ever approached her to talk about the disease. She added that, all she knows is that when one is bleeding through the ears, nose and mouth they have Ebola. She said that she will not eat bush meat as advised on the radio.”

Elderly - IDP Site in Hai Mission,

ECSS&S Yei Municipality

A community elder said that, “traditionally, there are ways of casting a spell or a curse to stop it from ever coming to the communities of South Sudan.”

Yei Municipality

“Can Ebola mix with honey after hunting wild animals and then go honey harvesting?”

Hunter in Rongi along Kaya Road

Community Feedback

EBOLA VIRUS DISEASE

We Need To Know More on Ebola

Market vendors said that the community mobilisers who carry out sensitization do not give them satisfactory information on the Ebola. They only tell them to wash their hands, not to shake hands, avoid putting on dead people’s clothes and not to share sharp objects. They said that they need more awareness on the Ebola from organisations tasked to do that.

Market Vendors, Lomuku 1 Yei Municipality

EVD Awareness

The community in Jezira Mukaya County said they lack awareness on Ebola. They requested for health implementing agencies to raise create awareness about the disease.

Adults - Jezira, Mukaya County

More Awareness On Ebola

Vulnerable people living in Yei Municipality asked for more information on the Ebola Virus Disease. They said they need to know more about how to protect themselves from the disease.

Vulnerable - Yei Municipality

I Need More On Ebola!

Several pregnant mothers said they had an idea about the EVD. However, they asked for more awareness about the disease.

Yei Civil Hospital, Yei Municipality

Thanks for The Points of Entry Surveillance

A Headman from Logo in Otogo County is grateful that South Sudan Red Cross has set up Ebola surveillance points along “panya roads” in Logo.

ECSS&S Compound, Hai Mission

Stop Ebola At the Border!

An elderly woman appealed to all agencies handling health related activities to stop the Ebola disease at the border, so it doesn’t come to South Sudan.

Elderly - Jezira, Mukaya County

HEALTH

We Need Medical Support

The vulnerable living in Hai Erap and Kinji areas said they find difficulty in accessing medical services due to their challenged state. They requested for medical facilities for people with special needs in South Sudan because they are unable to go across the borders.

Adults - Vulnerable, Hai Erap and Kinji

Temporary Health Facility

Staff working at the Jezira PHCC, currently providing medical services to IDPs are concerned that they could lose the location where the facility is based.

They requested for agencies to get them a permanent place to establish the health facility.

Jezira, Mukaya County

Help! Health Workers Could Leave

The community in Jezira is worried that they could lose the staff who are volunteering at the facility. They said the staff is poorly paid and could move on to better jobs. They requested intervention from health implementing agencies or partners.

Adults - Jezira, Mukaya County