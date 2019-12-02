South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (November 28, 2019)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:

Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week

Feedback from the Community

More Centers for Youth Requested Residents said that youth need to engagement in peace activities. They asked concerned partners to build more youth centers in various counties. Adult & Youth, Bentiu

Road Maintenance Outside PoC Requested Residents reported that roads connecting the PoC, Rubkona and Dingding have so many potholes and can lead to accidents. They requested UNMISS to do the repairs on the roads. Adult & Youth, Bentiu

Iron Sheet Offcuts and Nail Littering Town The populations in Bentiu and Rubkona said that unused pieces of iron sheets cut their feet. They requested concerned partners to help collect them. Adult & Youth, Bentiu

When Will The Measles Vaccination Campaign for PoC Start? PoC residents said that they fear that there might be suspected cases of measles. They would like to know if health partners have plans to vaccinate children any time soon. Adults, PoC

Thank You! Residents expressed gratitude to the camp management agency for opening water retention sites. Appreciation was directed to IOM. Adult & Youth, PoC

Shower Shelters in Sector 2 Are Congested Residents said that the shower covers in their sector are congested and that there is no privacy for women and girls. They requested WASH partners to repair the damaged ones. Adult & Youth, Sector 2

Thanks for Teaching Us Children appreciated the education cluster and Northern Lich Ministry Of Education for continued support for education. Appreciation was directed to UNICEF for facilitating their examinations papers. Students, Bentiu

We Like the Shelter Material Distributed in The PoC Residents thanked Concern Worldwide and the Shelter/NFI cluster for supporting them with reinforcement kits to repair their damaged shelters. Adult & Youth, PoC

The Return of Expelled Criminals Scares Us Residents reported that there are security concerns due to return of the expelled gangsters back into the PoC. They request security and authority to monitor them. Adult & Youth, Sector 2, Block 7

Thanks, UNMISS For Leadership Training Residents thanked UNPOL, RRP and the child protection unit for conducting a 3-day training for community leaders. Adult & Youth, PoC