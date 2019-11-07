South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (November 07, 2019)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:

Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

This week Internews collected 35 unique feedbacks: • Youth (18-35 years old) 11% • Adults (over 35 years old) 89%

Internews interacted with 300 people through: • Listening Group 31% • Informal Meeting 43%

Data collected from: 137 females (46%) and 163 males (54%)