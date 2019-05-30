South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (May 23, 2019)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:

Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week

Feedback from the Community

Well-done IOM & DRC!

Leaders of Community Disabled Center (CDC) thanked IOM and DRC, camp management and protection agencies respectively for constructing their office in Sector 2.

Leaders, Sector 2, Block 6 •

Peace Is Progressing Well

Through a phone call, the community in Gezira of Rubkona reported that they are noticing some progress in the revitalized peace process. They hope for more calm and tranquility.

Adults & youth, Gezira •

Rampant Cutting of Trees

Youths are concerned about climate change due to rampant deforestation by charcoal burners. They requested humanitarians to sensitize public on negative impact of deforestation.

Youths, Bentiu •

Thanks for Office Construction

Sector leaders of Bentiu PoC appreciated the camp management agency for constructing community offices across the PoC. Their appreciation was directed at IOM-camp management.

Leaders, Bentiu PoC •

Youth Request for Higher Education Opportunities

Youths who completed secondary school certificates said they don’t get opportunities to access university and college education.

They are requesting the education cluster to help them get higher education or scholarship opportunities.

Youths, Bentiu •

We Are In Need Of Kitchen Utensils

Residents in Thoardiok, Joknyang and Wangkei of Mayom County through a phone call said that they lack food items for their families. They requested S/NFI agencies for food.

Adults, Mayom •

Bad Smell Attracting Flies in Bentiu Hospital

Patients in Bentiu hospital raised concerns about the bad smell attracting flies in the hospital. They requested concerned health partners to do fumigation.

Adults, Bentiu Hospital •

Well-done UNMISS!

Residents in Bentiu PoC expressed gratitude to UNMISS, PoC protection partners for erecting solar lights along perimeters to deter criminals.

Adults, PoC •

We Really Need Agricultural Seeds and Tools

Farmer groups in Bentiu PoC and those in Wanglieth of Guit County said they are ready to cultivate but lack seeds and tools to prepare the land. They requested FSL partners to distribute hoes, pangas and shovels.

Adults, PoC •

Increase on Soap for Hygiene in Sector 5

Residents in PoC are concerned that soap being provided in the latrines is not enough. They requested CWW to increase on the amount of soap.

Adults, Sector 5, Block 3 •

Plastic Sheets Needed In Chillak

Residents in Hai Chillak of Rubkona said they are concerned about lack of plastic sheets to cover their shelters with the coming rains. They asked WASH partners to assess their situation and distribute plastic sheets.

Adults & Youths, Chillak •

Help! Raise Awareness on Abortion

The population in greater Bentiu reported widespread practice of abortion among teenage girls. They requested for raising of awareness in the community.

Adults, Bentiu •