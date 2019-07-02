South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (June 27, 2019)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:

Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week

Feedback from the Community

The Ebola scare!

Community elders in Bentiu PoC raised serious concerns about the recent Ebola cases in the neighboring Uganda. This is because of the cross border movements of populations in both countries. They requested WHO and other health agencies to prepare the Ebola vaccine.

Adults & Bentiu PoC. •

Chicken pox emergence in Bentiu PoC

An adults listening group in Sector 4 Block 2 in Bentiu PoC reported an emergence of chicken pox cases in Bentiu PoC and that it is causing a lot of pain and discomfort to both adults and children. They need health partners to take serious measures to control the disease.

Adults, Youth & Children. •

Animal diseases

Cattle keepers of Bimruor village in Bentiu said that their animals are being affected by parasites such as ticks and ringworms. They need VSF to treat their animals especially the skin diseases.

Adults in Bimruor Village. •

Lack of utensils.

Women living in a cattle camp said they lack cooking utensils like saucepans, cups and kettles. They said that their children miss meals because of lack of availability of the utensils in the cattle camp.

Women in cattle camp in Bimruor. •

Returnees from Khartoum need accommodation.

Returnees who recently arrived in Rubkona town on eight buses from Khartoum reported lack of food, plastic sheets and accommodation. They attributed this to being new comers in the area. They requested UNHCR and IOM to rescue them from the bad situation.

Adults & Children in Rubkona town. •

Diarrheal diseases.

Patients in Bentiu teaching hospital reported that some patients died due to diarrhea. Some expressed fear that it could be Ebola because South Sudan is sharing borders with Ebola affected countries such as DRC Congo & Uganda. They requested WHO and the South Sudan Health Ministry to take action.

Adults in Bentiu hospital. •