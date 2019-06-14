14 Jun 2019

South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (June 13, 2019)

from Internews Network, CCCM Cluster
Published on 13 Jun 2019
In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:
Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

This week Internews collected 119 unique feedbacks:
• Children (Under 10 years old) 1%
• School Age (11-18 years old) 3%
• Youth (18-35 years old) 74%
• Adults (over 35 years old) 22%
• Elderly (Over 60 years old) 1%

Internews interacted with 2.284 people through:
• Listening Group 29%
• Informal Meeting 58%
• Focus Group Discussion 13%

Data collected from:
999 females (44%)
and 1.285 males (56%)

