South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (June 13, 2019)

In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact:

Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

This week Internews collected 119 unique feedbacks:

• Children (Under 10 years old) 1%

• School Age (11-18 years old) 3%

• Youth (18-35 years old) 74%

• Adults (over 35 years old) 22%

• Elderly (Over 60 years old) 1%

Internews interacted with 2.284 people through:

• Listening Group 29%

• Informal Meeting 58%

• Focus Group Discussion 13%

Data collected from:

999 females (44%)

and 1.285 males (56%)