South Sudan: Internews Bentiu e-Bulletin (August 27, 2019)

Internews Network
In Bentiu, Internews’ Humanitarian Information Service (HIS) implements a communicating with communities (CwC) program to increase information sharing. The program operates Kondial 97.2 FM, a humanitarian radio station inside the Bentiu PoC, conducting listening groups to gather community feedback. If you have information to be shared with the PoC or humanitarians, please contact: Humanitarian Project Manager Akiiki Tusiime (atusiime@internews.org) or Team Leader Pout Tuor (ptuor@internews.org).

What We Heard This Week

Feedback from the Community

Well done mercy corps

School children of Upper Nile Primary extended their gratitude to education partners for providing their school with sanitary items. They appreciation was directed at Mercy Corps for the water containers and washing soap they provided.
Children, Sector 4, Block 6. •

Thank you!

Kondial FM’s listenership thanked humanitarian partners for the live program on which women were hosted to talk about the world humanitarian day. This was enabled by CCCM, WASH, S/NFI,
Health, Protection, FSL, Education, logistics and Nutrition partners whom the community appreciated for empowering women to represent clusters activities.
Adult & Youth, Bentiu•

Thank you, UNMISS peacekeepers

Residents in the PoC are happy with peacekeepers particularly UNPOL, Ghanbatt and Monbatt for the security they are providing in the PoC.
Adult & Youth, PoC •

Well-done INTERSOS

School teachers and children of Nyueljuol primary school thanked INTERSOS for renovating their facility.
Adult & Children, Rubkona•

Garbage bags requested in Sector 4

Garbage collectors said that heaps of garbage in Sector 4 are producing bad smell and attracting flies. They cited lack of trash cans and bags for collecting the waste.
They requested WASH partners to provide garbage bags.
Adult & Youth, Sector 4 •

Construct local court in Bentiu

Traditional chiefs in Bentiu town said they that lack an office to conduct their business as community arbitrators. They directed their request to UNDP and IOM Peace & Recovery Unit to help them construct a court in Bentiu town.
Adult, Bentiu PoC •

Queues at health clinics

Residents complained that the long queues at health facilities are leading to some patients missing out on treatment. They requested health partners in the PoC to extend working hours up to mid-day.
Sector 4, Block 11. •

Rumours on meningitis in PoC scary

Residents said they are concerned due to a suspected case of a 13-year-old having meningitis in the PoC. They asked concerned health partners to carry out vaccinations before its spreads.
Adult & Youths, Bentiu •

Decommission old latrines

Members of a listening group in the PoC are concerned about the dilapidated condition of latrines in sector 4 which pose a danger to human life. They requested Mercy Corps to decommission them.
Adults, Sector 4. •

We need garbage disposal bags

Hygiene collectors in the decried the presence garbage everywhere in the blocks. They requested IOM WASH to provide them with plastic bags for garbage.
Adult, Sector 3, Block 10. •

