South Sudan - Intercommunal violence (INSO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)
- Between 17 – 20 June, 6 communities were violently attacked in Bor South and Twic East in Jonglei State by heavily armed groups resulting in significant casualties with 43 fatalities, 28 people injured, and at least one child abducted and hundreds of cattle raided. Many civilians fled the area and multiple NGOs and UN Agencies triggered relocation contingency plans.
- Intercommunal violence (ICV) has been on the rise since the beginning of the year, with 162 incidents recorded between January-May resulting in 1237 casualties (43% of all ICV casualties in the country). 9 of these incidents directly impacted NGOs, leading to the death of 4 NGO workers and the injury of 5 others.
- This is just the last bout of the recent escalation of violence in South Sudan, which has led to hundreds of deaths and thousands of displaced, and risks disrupting the ongoing peace efforts and the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.