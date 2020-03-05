South Sudan
South Sudan - Intercommunal violence (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2020)
- For the past two weeks, intense intercommunal violence in Jonglei and other parts of South Sudan has resulted in deaths, injury, displacement and livelihood loss in highly food insecure areas where people have recently suffered from extensive floods.
- 5,000 civilians are seeking shelter in Pibor Town close to the UN base and thousands more have taken refuge in the bush, while hundreds of people have been wounded and an unknown number killed.
- The newly established Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and all relevant stakeholders should stabilise the situation and facilitate the safe access of humanitarian workers to those most in need and affected by the conflict.