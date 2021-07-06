South Sudan Inter-Agency Response Update as of June 2021

THE SITUATION IN SOUTH SUDAN

The people of South Sudan are facing their highest levels of food insecurity since independence 10 years ago. The impact of lean season from May to July 2021 is expected to be the worst on record. The crisis, however, is about much more than just food and nutrition. Conflict, displacement, flooding, loss of livelihoods, COVID-19, and an inability to reach health care and schools have created urgent humanitarian and protection needs, especially for women and children. Attacks against communities, humanitarian workers and assets are on the rise and without security and stability across the country, humanitarian needs will continue to grow.