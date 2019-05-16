South Sudan: Inter-Agency Cash Working Group Annual Report 2018

Cash Transfer Programming in South Sudan

Cash Transfer Programming (CTP) continues to be an expanding modality for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in South Sudan. However, its role as an efficient, effective and flexible mode of addressing the humanitarian needs during all stages of disaster lifecycle was outlined for the first time in the 2018 HRP. Subsequently, 58 partners reached more than 1.6 million people with CTP in 2018, primarily under the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster where more than half of cluster partners successfully used cash and vouchers, and through the Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items Cluster where every fifth partner used cash in 2018. Analysis of interventions implemented through PDMs demonstrated that cash programmes contributed to addressing immediate food and non-food needs.

In 2019, CTP will continue to contribute to rehabilitating people’s lives and livelihoods in a dignified way and simultaneously stimulate local markets, strengthening the local economy for long-term sustainable results. The FLS Cluster will continue to spearhead cash-based programming. Through 58 partners, the cluster will target 1.4 million people in IPC Phase 3, 4 and 5 counties with cash and voucher programmes. This amounts to 11 per cent of the cluster’s overall financial requirements. The ES/NFI Cluster will also continue to implement CTP, with a third of cluster partners experimenting with cash or vouchers. They will target some 180,000 people across 10 counties, representing some 13 per cent of the cluster’s financial requirements.