South Sudan: Integrated Needs Tracking & Shocks Monitoring Index Factsheet, January 2021

Overview & Methodology

This factsheet presents findings from the Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) system and the Shocks Monitoring Index (SMI) developed by REACH South Sudan.

Integrated Needs Tracking (INT)

The Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) system provides a monthly overview of emerging and ongoing intersectoral needs at the county level in South Sudan, in order to facilitate evidence-based decision-making. To do so, it draws from multiple up-to-date sources of data from the four emergency sectors: Food Security & Livelihoods (FSL), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health, and Nutrition, as shown in Figure 1.

This data is then fed into an analytical framework that reflects the current risk level of intersectoral or sectoral emergency needs in each county. Each of the indicators has pre-determined thresholds that classify the county needs severity as ‘Low’, ‘Moderate’, ‘High’, or ‘Very High’. This allows humanitarian actors to compare the relative needs between counties and how these change over time to aid response prioritisation. The more indicators converge on ‘High’ or ‘Very High’ in a county, the more likely it is that emergency needs are at their greatest severity in that county. Therefore, the findings presented in this factsheet should be considered indicative of the broad overall needs in the respective county in January 2021, and are not statistically generalisable.

For more information on the different data sources, indicators, and ranking thresholds please refer to Appendix w: Indicator breakdown and the INT terms of reference (ToR). In order to view sectoral specific analysis maps please refer to our interactive dashboard.

Shocks Monitoring Index (SMI)

The Shocks Monitoring Index (SMI) is an analytical framework that provides a monthly overview of the occurrence and frequency of various shocks. The SMI is designed to be a complementary feature to the INT system, particularly as a proxy early warning component. The SMI helps to understand the level of concern/severity associated with specific thematic shock groups: conflict, displacement, climate, disease incidence. The aim of the SMI is to monitor the frequency and typology of major exogenous shocks, the severity of specific shock themes/pillars, and to better quantify the severity of compounding shocks over time.

Factsheets

This document also contains two factsheets with a specific early warning focus, identifying areas of particular concern. For January 2021, this includes the Greater Tonj area and Fangak and Canal/Pigi counties, as shown below.

For full access to previous INT publications and other REACH resources, please access the REACH Resource Centre.