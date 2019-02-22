22 Feb 2019

South Sudan: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot (January - July 2019)

Infographic
from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.59 MB)

OVERVIEW

Owing to relentless armed conflict and population displacement, over 6.45 million people or 57 per cent of South Sudan’s population will face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse, with an estimated 45,000 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). The food security situation is projected to further deteriorate from May to July 2019, with about 6.87 million people (60 percent of the population) facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse, with an estimated 50,000 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

The high levels of acute food insecurity in South Sudan continue to be driven by the cumulative effects of the national and localized conflicts and population displacements. These contributed to insuficient crop production, with only 52 per cent of the 2019 national cereal needs met by harvests as compared to 61% of 2018. In addition, conflct has disrupted households’ access to natural food sources including wild foods, fish and livestock.

A total of 860,168 children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2019 based on the results of the SMART nutrition surveys, Food security and nutrition monitoring system and admission trends for 2018. Forty-two counties are classied as Phase 3 (Serious) and above. Counties of Akobo, Ayod, Canal Pigi, Pibor, Duk, Uror (Jonglei state), Abiemnhom, Panyijar and Pariang (Unity State), Twic (Warrap state) and Awerial (Lakes) are classified as Critical (IPC Acute Malnutrition Phase 4). No county was classified as IPC AMN Phase 5 (Extremely Critical). However, further deterioration is expected in the projection period (lean) May-August 2019 with more than 55 counties classified as Phase 3 (Serious) and above, therefore requiring urgent and targeted response.

