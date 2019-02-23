23 Feb 2019

South Sudan: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (January - July 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original
In January 2019, an estimated 6.17 million people faced Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse, with an estimated 30,000 people classified in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). In the projection period of February-April 2019, an estimated 6.45 million people would face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse, with an estimated 45,000 people classified in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). This is expected to increase to an estimated 6.87 million people facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse at the peak of the lean season (May-July 2019), with an estimated 50,000 people classified in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). Food insecurity is largely driven by conflict and related displacement, low crop production, the ongoing macro-economic crisis, climatic shocks and humanitarian access challenges.

