South Sudan: Integrated Disease surveillance and response (IDSR) Epidemiological Bulletin Week Week 32, 2022 ( September 18 - 24September)

Major epidemiological highlights in week 38 of 2022

▪ In week 38, 2022, the IDSR reporting timeliness and completeness were 82% and 85% respectively while the timeliness and completeness for EWARN sites were at 84% and 99%

▪ Of the 161 alerts generated in week 38, 2022; 31.6% were for malaria (51) and 22.3% for acute watery diarrhea(32), and 18.6% for Acute Respiratory Illness(30)

▪ Confirmed outbreak of Sudan Ebolavirus in Uganda Mubende district as the epicenter with other four districts with at least a confirmed case. As of October 10, a total of 48 cases and 17 confirmed deaths with a CFR of 35.4%.

▪ Eight (08) alerts of EVD received so far in the country (1) Nimule, (2) Yei, (2) Juba, (1)Yambio, (1) Kajo-keji, and (1)Torit). (04) alerts tested negative, (03) discarded, and (01)alert is pending results from Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). country readiness for EVD is scored at 61%

▪ Confirmed measles outbreak in 12 counties since the beginning of the year 2022 with the latest counties affected including Juba county Malakal and Terekeka

▪ Seventy-two (72) cases of Hepatitis E virus have been reported in Bentiu IDP Camp with, 3,383 cases and 25 deaths (CFR 0.76%) reported since, 2019 ▪ Other emergencies include floods that have affected over 800,000 people in 24 counties in ten states, and high cases and deaths of Acute Malnutrition in South Sudan due to food insecurity.